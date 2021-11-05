Cleveland exercises club option on José Ramίrez, names new hitting coach

CLEVELAND — In the midst of other breaking Cleveland sports news, the city's baseball team announced its new hitting coach as well as decisions regarding the 40-man roster in 2022 with José Ramίrez at the center.

On Friday, Chris Valaika was named the team's hitting coach for the 2022 season. It was announced by the team at the start of October that their former hitting coach, Ty Van Burkleo, would not be returning in the next season.

"At this point we'll now look forward and do what we can to build the best hitting team possible," president Chris Antonetti said on Oct. 9.

Valaika, 36, is coming from the Chicago Cubs where he served as the assistant Major League hitting coach. Before that, Valaika has the Cubs' Minor League hitting coach for two seasons.

Cleveland's new hitting coach began his playing career in 2006 as a third round draft pick and played in 99 Major League games with the Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs over four seasons.

In addition to naming a new hitting coach, the team also picked up the $12 million 2022 club option on third baseman José Ramίrez.

Ramίrez batted .266 with 32 doubles, five triples, 36 homers, 103 RBI, 111 runs and 27 stolen bases last season. He's a finalist for a 2021 Gold Glove Award and will find out if he won the award on Sunday.

The team also declined the 2022 club option on catcher Roberto Pérez.

