Odell Beckham Jr. released by Browns

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have released Odell Beckham Jr., cutting him from the roster at the end of a tumultuous week for the wide receiver and the team.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns. We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.” -Statement from Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry on Odell Beckham Jr.

Today is the wide receiver's 29th birthday.

Beckham was excused from practice this week, listed on the team's pre-practice injury report as out with a "shoulder/non-injury related personal matter."

“I would just tell you today he’s excused and we’ll see where this goes,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier in the week. “[Browns general manager] Andrew Berry and his representatives are continuing to talk, so for today Odell with not be out there.”

And now he's gone. In three seasons, the oft-injured receiver played just 29 games, gaining 1,682 total yards and scoring eight touchdowns.

On Monday, Beckham's dad took to Instagram, sharing an 11-minute compilation video of moments his son appeared to be open but wasn't passed to by Baker Mayfield. Beckham's dad was also active in the comments, agreeing with some speculation that Mayfield was intentionally missing Odell Beckham Jr.

Hours after Beckham's dad posted on Instagram and social media was buzzing with opinions, NBA superstar LeBron James weighed in on it, as did Damian Lillard and Dez Bryant, among others.

The rumblings came two days after a Browns loss to the Steelers that saw Beckham get just two targets. His one reception for six yards marked a career-low for the wide receiver.

Beckham was acquired by the Browns in 2019, in a trade with the New York Giants.

Then-general manager John Dorsey sent Jabrill Peppers, Kevin Zeitler, and the Browns' first- and third-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft to New York in exchange for Beckham and Olivier Vernon.

In his first season with the Browns, Beckham played in 16 games with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Last year, Beckham played in seven games before tearing his ACL in a game against the Bengals. The receiver underwent surgery to repair the tear and spent the entire offseason rehabbing to get back on the field with his team—a team that made their first playoff appearance in 17 seasons and got their first playoff win in 26 years.

Through this year’s training camp, Beckham seemed to be gearing up for an explosive return, showing off his crisp cuts and agility in drills, showcasing his innate ability to make absurd catches and having fun with his teammates each day.

Unfortunately for all parties involved, the preseason experience didn’t translate into the regular season games.

Through the six games he played with the Browns this year, Beckham only totaled 17 receptions, with 34 targets, for 232 yards and no touchdowns to show for it.

Beckham returned from his ACL injury in Week 3, but suffered a shoulder injury in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and despite being limited in practice, hasn’t missed a game.

His production this season was not something he, nor his family, was happy with, as made clear on social media Tuesday—but the drama and chaos initiated by the Beckham shenanigans was irreparable.

Now, without Beckham, the Browns will move on with Mayfield as their quarterback and one less receiver on the roster. It won’t be easy to put a situation as toxic and high-profile as this one behind them, but they’ll attempt to as they focus on their Sunday game against the Bengals.

“We work really hard in this building to concern ourselves with things that are going on in this building and concern ourselves with the Cincinnati Bengals and that’s really where we’re laser focused on the task at hand,” Stefanski said.

Where Beckham ends up next is anyone's guess. Once he goes on waivers, any team can claim him.

