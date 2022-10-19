Watch Now
Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez expected to have surgery next month on broken thumb

David Dermer | Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez fields a ball hit by New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson, who was out at first during the sixth inning of Game 3 of a baseball AL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Posted at 6:34 PM, Oct 19, 2022
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez will undergo surgery on his right thumb for a torn ligament early next month, his agent confirmed with News 5’s Camryn Justice.

Ramirez suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in mid-June, according to a press release from the team.

The injury occurred during the series against the Colorado Rockies. At the time of the series, Ramirez missed two games due to "right thumb soreness."

The surgery will be performed by Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton, Ohio. The recovery will be 6-8 weeks.

The 10-year veteran with Cleveland ended the 2022 season with a .280 batting average with 126 RBI’s and 90 runs scored.

