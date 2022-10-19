Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez expected to have surgery next month on broken thumb

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez will undergo surgery on his right thumb for a torn ligament early next month, his agent confirmed with News 5’s Camryn Justice.

Ramirez suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in mid-June, according to a press release from the team.

The injury occurred during the series against the Colorado Rockies. At the time of the series, Ramirez missed two games due to "right thumb soreness."

The surgery will be performed by Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton, Ohio. The recovery will be 6-8 weeks.

The 10-year veteran with Cleveland ended the 2022 season with a .280 batting average with 126 RBI’s and 90 runs scored.

#Guardians 3B José Ramírez will undergo surgery on a broken right hand early next month, his agent confirms. The procedure is not expected to impact his Spring Training availability. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 19, 2022

