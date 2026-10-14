Cleveland Guardians ALCS Game 3 against Tampa Bay Rays moved up to 1 p.m.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians announced that tomorrow's game against the Tampa Bay Rays has been rescheduled.

The home game at Progressive Field, originally scheduled for 6 p.m., is now set for 1 p.m.

Fans who had tickets to the original 6 p.m. time can still use their tickets.

The time change is due to expected inclement weather.

Fans without tickets can still purchase them by CLICKING HERE.

What happened in Game 2

Freddy Peralta threw six innings of four-hit ball, Liam Hicks lined a two-run single after a fielding error by José Ramírez, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 Tuesday night to even the AL Championship Series at 1-1.

Ramírez, whose two-run homer in Game 5 of their AL Division Series against Chicago helped the Guardians become the 11th team to overcome a 0-2 deficit in a best-of-five series, misplayed a grounder in the fourth inning that led to three unearned runs against rookie lefty Parker Messick.

RELATED: Freddy Peralta, Liam Hicks lift the Rays to a 3-1 win over the Guardians that evens the ALCS at 1-1

The Associated Press contributed to this report.