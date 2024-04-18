Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox meet in game 4 of series

Guardians Red Sox Baseball
Steven Senne/AP
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez runs to first after hitting an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Guardians Red Sox Baseball
Posted at 11:32 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 11:32:41-04

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians meet the Boston Red Sox with a 2-1 series lead.

Boston is 10-9 overall and 3-6 at home. The Red Sox have the best team ERA in the majors at 2.74.

Cleveland is 9-3 on the road and 12-6 overall. The Guardians have a 7-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill has seven home runs for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 10-for-27 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has two doubles, two home runs and five RBI for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 13-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .213 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (head), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through