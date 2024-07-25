Watch Now
Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers meet in game 4 of series

ap24205058455459.jpg
(AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio attempts to throw out Detroit Tigers' Mark Canha at first base during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Cleveland. Canha was safe on the play.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jul 25, 2024

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers with a 2-1 series lead.

Cleveland has a 61-40 record overall and a 33-14 record at home. The Guardians have gone 45-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Detroit has a 50-53 record overall and a 26-29 record in road games. The Tigers have gone 23-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Thursday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 72 RBI while hitting .237 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 10-for-40 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has 21 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs for the Tigers. Matt Vierling is 13-for-40 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .200 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: 60-Day IL (spine), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

