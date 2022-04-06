Cleveland Guardians and star third baseman José Ramírez agree to 5-year, $124M extension, ESPN reports

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement with star third baseman Jose Ramirez for an extension, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The Guardians and Ramirez are in agreement on a five-year, $124 million contract extension, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.

The deal includes a full no-trade clause. With this year and pickup of a 2023 option, Ramirez is guaranteed $150 million.

Ramirez, 29, made his debut with the Cleveland Indians in September 2013.

Ramírez ended the 2021 season batting .266 with 36 home runs, 103 RBI and 27 stolen bases, joining Angels' Shohei Otani as the only other player in MLB to have more than 35 home runs, 100 or more RBI, more than 100 runs scored and more than 25 stolen bases this year.

Ramirez was also named a finalist for the 2021 Hank Aaron Award, which recognizes “the most outstanding offensive performer in each league” each season.

