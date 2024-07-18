Cleveland Guardians announce 2025 season schedule

The Cleveland Guardians announced their 2025 season schedule on Thursday, just days after the 2024 MLB all-star game.

The season begins with a nine-game road trip due to phase two renovations at Progressive Field.

This will be the club’s 125th year as a charter member of the American League and the 32nd season of Progressive Field being home to Cleveland Guardians baseball.

The Guardians will start their opener in Kansas City with a three-game set between March 27 to March 30, travel west to San Diego in a three-game series from March 31 to April 2, and from there, head to Los Angeles for another three-game set from April 4 to April 8.

Cleveland’s home opener will take place on April 8 against the Chicago White Sox. The Guardians will play two three-game sets from April 8 to April 10, starting with the White Sox and ending with Kansas City.

The 2025 season will also feature eight summer weekends at Progressive Field:



May 30 to June 1 vs. Los Angeles

June 6 to 8 vs. Houston

June 27 to 29 vs. St. Louis

July 4 to 6 vs. Detroit

July 18 to 20 vs. Athletics

August 1 to 3 vs. Minnesota

August 15 to 17 vs. Atlanta

August 29 to 31 vs. Seattle

