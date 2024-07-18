Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Cleveland Guardians announce 2025 season schedule

Guardians Progressive Field sign
Ken Blaze/AP
FILE - A sign with the new name of Cleveland's baseball team, Guardians, is displayed in Cleveland.
Guardians Progressive Field sign
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jul 18, 2024

The Cleveland Guardians announced their 2025 season schedule on Thursday, just days after the 2024 MLB all-star game.

The season begins with a nine-game road trip due to phase two renovations at Progressive Field.

This will be the club’s 125th year as a charter member of the American League and the 32nd season of Progressive Field being home to Cleveland Guardians baseball.

The Guardians will start their opener in Kansas City with a three-game set between March 27 to March 30, travel west to San Diego in a three-game series from March 31 to April 2, and from there, head to Los Angeles for another three-game set from April 4 to April 8.

Cleveland’s home opener will take place on April 8 against the Chicago White Sox. The Guardians will play two three-game sets from April 8 to April 10, starting with the White Sox and ending with Kansas City.

The 2025 season will also feature eight summer weekends at Progressive Field:

  • May 30 to June 1 vs. Los Angeles
  • June 6 to 8 vs. Houston
  • June 27 to 29 vs. St. Louis
  • July 4 to 6 vs. Detroit
  • July 18 to 20 vs. Athletics 
  • August 1 to 3 vs. Minnesota
  • August 15 to 17 vs. Atlanta
  • August 29 to 31 vs. Seattle

CLICK HERE to see the full 2025 season schedule.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through