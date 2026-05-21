Cleveland Guardians bring win streak into matchup with the Tigers

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians will attempt to keep a five-game win streak intact when they take on the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 20-30 record overall and a 13-11 record at home. The Tigers are 7-18 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cleveland has a 14-12 record on the road and a 29-22 record overall. The Guardians are 10-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Thursday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Dingler has nine doubles and eight home runs for the Tigers. Matt Vierling is 6 for 37 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 11 doubles and eight home runs for the Guardians. Travis Bazzana is 15 for 36 with a double, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .214 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Guardians: 8-2, .246 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Ty Madden: 15-Day IL (arm), Gleyber Torres: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (ac joint), Justin Verlander: 60-Day IL (hip), Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (elbow), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Bailey Horn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trey Sweeney: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (head/arm), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Troy Melton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (groin)

Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (hamstring)