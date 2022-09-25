Cleveland Guardians LF Steven Kwan hits grand slam to secure 10-4 victory against Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Cleveland Guardians put the cherry-on-top to the regular season when rookie Steven Kwan hit a grand slam in the top of the 8th inning to secure a 10-4 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Both teams were scoreless through two innings until the top of the third. Kwan hit a single to left field that banked Tyler Freeman in for a run. Shortly after, Eddie Rosario had production at the plate with a fielder's choice that knocked in Myles Straw and Kwan after an error from the Rangers.

Oscar Gonzalez had a single to right field that knocked in Rosario, giving an early 4-0 lead over Texas.

The Rangers got onto the board in the fourth inning with a sac fly from Adolis Garcia, giving Marcus Semien the hit home. A hit from Josh Smith in the bottom of the fifth made it a 4-2 game heading into the second half of play.

Gonzalez and Miller added another two to the total for the Guardians as a result of a Gabriel Arias deep triple to center field, widening the score 6-2.

Kwan's grand slam kissed the top of the outfield, bouncing off of the yellow line indicating an out-of-the-field hit in center field. However, it was enough to pop in another four runs, extending the score 10-4 heading into the last inning and a half of play.

The Rangers were able to put another two runs to their total due to an error from Freeman, but the cushion from the grand slam didn't rattle their play.

The Guardians extend their winning record to 86-67 overall and clinched the AL Central division after beating the Rangers, but solidified first by the Chicago White Sox's loss to the Detroit Tigers. They sit at No. 3 in the postseason picture.

The Texas Rangers remain fourth in the AL West with a 65-87 record.

The Guardians come back home to Cleveland to take on the Tampa Bay Ray on Sept. 27, who is just under .500 on the road at 33-39. Overall, the rays are 84-69, and sit at No. 5 in the postseason picture.

The Rays are also in a close race with the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL Wild Card spot.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.