Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers game postponed; rescheduled for July 14

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez stands on first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 2:57 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 14:57:36-04

CLEVELAND — Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Saturday's Cleveland Guardians game against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed and rescheduled for July 14 at 7 p.m.

Anyone with tickets to day's game will be able to attend the July game by using the same ticket. Anyone unable to attend the rescheduled game will be able to exchange their tickets for 51 options.

Tickets must be exchanged by 5 p.m. on July 14.

Here's how you can exchange your tickets:

Season Ticket Members
Season Ticket Members can exchange tickets to any game that is available through the My Tickets Exchange program. More info, here.

Single-Game Ticket Purchasers
CLEGuardians.com, Ballpark app and Box Office purchasers holding tickets dated May 3 must exchange their tickets online here. All tickets purchased at the Progressive Field Box Office must call 216-420-HITS to exchange.

Group Ticket Holders
Group ticket purchasers will be contacted by their account executive.

StubHub Purchasers
StubHub purchasers will be contacted directly by StubHub.

