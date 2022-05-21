Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers game postponed; rescheduled for July 14

CLEVELAND — Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Saturday's Cleveland Guardians game against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed and rescheduled for July 14 at 7 p.m.

Anyone with tickets to day's game will be able to attend the July game by using the same ticket. Anyone unable to attend the rescheduled game will be able to exchange their tickets for 51 options.

Tickets must be exchanged by 5 p.m. on July 14.

Here's how you can exchange your tickets:

Season Ticket Members

Season Ticket Members can exchange tickets to any game that is available through the My Tickets Exchange program. More info, here.

Single-Game Ticket Purchasers

CLEGuardians.com, Ballpark app and Box Office purchasers holding tickets dated May 3 must exchange their tickets online here. All tickets purchased at the Progressive Field Box Office must call 216-420-HITS to exchange.

Group Ticket Holders

Group ticket purchasers will be contacted by their account executive.

StubHub Purchasers

StubHub purchasers will be contacted directly by StubHub.

