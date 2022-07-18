Cleveland Guardians draft outfielder 16th overall in MLB Draft

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians drafted outfielder Chase DeLauter 16th overall in the first round of the MLB Draft Sunday night.

DeLauter played at James Madison University for three seasons.

In 2022, he had a batting average of .437 and produced a program-record .576 on-base percentage.

His season ended early after breaking his foot in April.

He is the first ever James Madison player to be selected in the first round of the draft.

Cleveland also drafted Oklahoma State University right-handed pitcher Justin Campbell at 37 overall and left-handed University of Florida pitcher Parker Messick at 54th overall.