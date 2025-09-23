Cleveland Guardians final homestand has some special deals for fans

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are reaching the final home stretch of the 2025 season, featuring matchups with the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers.

To say goodbye to the regular season, fees for tickets will be waived for both series.

The Cleveland Guardian charities will also be hosting a 50/50 raffle.

The ongoing raffle guarantees one lucky winner half of a very big jackpot.

It begins with a $50,000 guarantee, and runs until Sunday, September 28.

The next big winner will be announced on Monday, September 29.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Here's what fans can expect:

Tuesday, September 23 vs. Tigers at 6:40 p.m.

• All gates open at 5:30 p.m.

• Broadcast Information: Guardians TV or listen on WTAM/WMMS/GRN/WARF.

• Oktoberfest

• National Anthem: Nordonia Middle School

• Ceremonial First Pitch: Michael Monreal (Progressive), Fat Head’s Brewery representative, Sammy Coury (Greater Cleveland Sports Commission), and Andrea Lentz

• Game Ball Delivery: Drew Carey

• Oktoberfest Parade

• Roberto Clemente Award Nomination Presentation for Bo Naylor

• Dollar Bank Ks for Kids Check Presentation

Wednesday, September 24 vs. Tigers @ 6:40 p.m.

• All gates open at 5:30 p.m.

• Broadcast Information: Guardians TV or listen on WTAM/WMMS/GRN/WARF.

• National Anthem: Jon Ridinger

• Ceremonial First Pitch: Amanda Spino (STM), Jimmy Keifer (Guardians of the Community), Brittney Wittenmyer (Marathon), and Max Moriarty

• Guardians of the Community – Adaptive Sports – Presentation

Thursday, September 25 vs. Tigers at 6:40 p.m.

• All gates open at 5:30 p.m.

• Broadcast Information: Guardians TV or listen on WTAM/WMMS/GRN/WARF.

• National Anthem: DeAngelo Graham

• Ceremonial First Pitch: Phantom Fireworks representative, OPBA representative, Congressman Max Miller, Ethan Yoder (The Plot in You), and Denny Hamlin (NASCAR)

Friday, September 26 vs. Rangers at 7:10 p.m.

• All gates open at 5:30 p.m.

• Broadcast Information: Guardians TV or listen on WTAM/WMMS/GRN/WARF.

• City Connect Wear Night

• National Anthem: Samantha Rickard (Progressive)

• Ceremonial First Pitch: Evan Barreto (Car Parts Warehouse), Jared Cottrell (K&D), and Alfred Wozniak III (Erie Environmental)

• Progressive Field Day at the Ballpark

• Progressive Parade

• Progressive Down Payment Assistance Program Check Presentation

• DJ Kyro presented by White Claw in-game

Saturday, September 27 vs. Rangers at 7:15 p.m.

• All gates open at 5:00 p.m.

• Broadcast Information: FOX or listen on WTAM/WMMS/GRN/WARF.

• 2026 Schedule Poster courtesy of TTX (all fans)

• Fan Appreciation Night

• National Anthem: Gabriella Kreuz

• Ceremonial First Pitch: Diane Marcus (TTX), Theodore Ludlow (Ronald McDonald House), and Michele Conroy

• Meijer Simply Give Campaign x Local Pantries Presentation

• Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

• $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light (5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

• Phantom Fireworks

• Block Party: Nerdy DJ presented by White Claw (5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

• Nerdy DJ presented by White Claw in-game

Sunday, September 28 vs. Rangers at 3:10 p.m.

• All gates open at 2:00 p.m.

• Broadcast Information: Guardians TV or listen on WTAM/WMMS/GRN/WARF.

• National Anthem: St. Ambrose

• God Bless America: The Singers’ Club of Cleveland

• Ceremonial First Pitch: Benedictine High School representative, Roberto Gonzalez (Sherwin-Williams), and Jackson Gyure (K&D)

• Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

• Slider and The Dogs performance (2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)