Cleveland Guardians game postponed; doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez stands on first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 5:06 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 17:06:05-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be moved to Wednesday and will be played as a doubleheader. It will be scheduled at 1:10 p.m.

Only fans with tickets to the May 4 game will be able to attend the doubleheader.

Tickets must be exchanged by July 1.

Here's how you can exchange your tickets.

Season Ticket Members

Season Ticket Members can exchange tickets to any game that is available through the My Tickets Exchange program.

Single-Game Ticket Purchasers

CLEGuardians.com, Ballpark app and Box Office purchasers holding tickets dated May 3 must exchange their tickets online only here. . All tickets purchased at the Progressive Field Box Office must call 216-420-HITS to exchange.

Group Ticket Holders

Group ticket purchasers will be contacted by their account executive.

StubHub Purchasers

StubHub purchasers will be contacted directly by StubHub.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
