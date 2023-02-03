Cleveland Guardians hire first female on-field hitting coach ahead of Spring Training

The Cleveland Guardians have hired Amanda Kamekona as the first female on-field hitting coach in franchise history, the team confirmed with News 5 on Friday.

Kamekona is known for her collegiate career at UCLA and Cal State Fullerton. She also played professional ball from 2010-2019, the team said.

Kamekona founded and coached a junior Olympic-level softball team based in Chino Hills, Cal. in 2020. This is in addition to her head coach role at Bishop Amat Memorial High School.

Pitchers and catchers report to Goodyear Arizona in 10 days to begin their Spring Training ahead of the 2023 season.

