Cleveland Guardians host the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (6) and left fielder Steven Kwan, right front, celebrate after the Guardians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 10:33 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 10:33:35-04

The Cleveland Guardians host the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Cleveland has a 30-27 record at home and a 55-59 record overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Toronto has a 64-51 record overall and a 34-27 record on the road. The Blue Jays have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 49 extra base hits (27 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs). Bo Naylor is 6-for-29 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 23 doubles and 18 home runs for the Blue Jays. Brandon Belt is 11-for-38 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .203 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: day-to-day (knee), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

