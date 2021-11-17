Cleveland Guardians merchandise goes on sale Friday

CLEVELAND — A new era starts Friday. Cleveland Guardians merchandise will go on sale at the team shop, replacing all the Indians swag that came before.

In addition to the merchandise unveiling, the Cleveland Guardians will also become the team's new handle Friday on its various social media accounts such as Instagram and Twitter.

The team store will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The store will be the exclusive local seller of Guardians gear until products become available at other Northeast Ohio retailers starting on Nov. 23, the team said.

Anyone heading up there will be able to enjoy free donuts and coffee, and raffle prizes. The first 50 shoppers will also receive a gift.

The team shop is currently closed and will reopen on Friday to give the team time to transition the store to the new items.

