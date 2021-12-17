Cleveland Guardians mourn sudden death of 20-year-old prospect Andrés Meléndez

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are mourning the loss of 20-year-old Andrés Meléndez, a catching prospect in Cleveland's organization, who died suddenly Thursday, the team announced.

Meléndez died in Miami Thursday afternoon, the team said. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

The Guardians acquired Meléndez in November 2019 via a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, where Meléndez had begun his professional baseball career.

In Cleveland's organization, Meléndez was a member of Low-A Lynchburg where he played 73 games last season.

“Meléndez is remembered by his teammates and friends as a positive, respectful and thoughtful young man with a beautiful smile who had a profound impact on others. He will be greatly missed," the Guardians said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, teammates and those who knew him.”

