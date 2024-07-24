Watch Now
Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers Wednesday

ap24205058455459.jpg
(AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio attempts to throw out Detroit Tigers' Mark Canha at first base during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Cleveland. Canha was safe on the play.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 24, 2024

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Cleveland has gone 32-14 in home games and 60-40 overall. The Guardians have a 26-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Detroit has a 26-28 record on the road and a 50-52 record overall. The Tigers have gone 23-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Tigers lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 46 extra base hits (21 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs). Jhonkensy Noel is 6-for-23 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has a .268 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 21 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs. Matt Vierling is 13-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .208 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Riley Greene: day-to-day (leg), Kerry Carpenter: 60-Day IL (spine), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

