Cleveland Guardians release new Spring Training TV schedule

CLEVELAND — With Major League Baseball finally returning, the Cleveland Guardians announced their new Spring Training TV schedule.
Spring Training gameplay is set to kick off on March 18 against the Cincinnati Reds and will be broadcast on Bally Sports and WTAM 1100 AM.
Bally Sports Great Lakes will televise six games.
WTAM is set to broadcast 15 games and the REAL 106.1 will broadcast eight.
Check out the schedule below:
|DAY
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME (ET)
|RADIO/TV
|Friday
|March 18
|Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|4:05
|BSGL/WTAM
|Saturday
|March 19
|Chicago-AL
|Glendale
|4:05
|WTAM/WMMS
|Sunday
|March 20
|Oakland
|Mesa
|4:05
|WTAM
|Monday
|March 21
|Texas
|Goodyear
|4:05
|BSGL/REAL
|Tuesday
|March 22
|San Diego
|Goodyear
|4:05
|BSGL/REAL
|Wednesday
|March 23
|Los Angeles-NL
|Glendale
|4:05
|REAL
|Thursday
|March 24
|Seattle
|Goodyear
|4:05
|BSGL/REAL
|Friday
|March 25
|San Francisco
|Scottsdale
|4:05
|Saturday
|March 26
|Oakland
|Goodyear
|4:05
|BSGL/WTAM
|Sunday
|March 27
|San Diego
|Peoria
|4:10
BSGL (SD)/
WTAM/WMMS
|Monday
|March 28
|Kansas City
|Surprise
|4:05
|REAL
|Tuesday
|March 29
|Milwaukee
|Goodyear
|4:05
|Wednesday
|March 30
|Los Angeles-NL
|Goodyear
|6:05
|REAL
|Thursday
|March 31
|Seattle
|Peoria
|6:40
|REAL
|Friday
|April 1
|Arizona
|Goodyear
|6:05
|WTAM
|Saturday
|April 2
|Texas
|Surprise
|6:05
|WTAM
|Sunday
|April 3
|Chicago-NL
|Goodyear
|6:05
|REAL
|Monday
|April 4
|Arizona
|Chase Field
|6:40
|Tuesday
|April 5
|Colorado
|Salt River (SS)
|4:10
|Tuesday
|April 5
|Arizona
|Chase Field (SS)
|3:40
