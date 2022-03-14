Cleveland Guardians release new Spring Training TV schedule

CLEVELAND — With Major League Baseball finally returning, the Cleveland Guardians announced their new Spring Training TV schedule.

Spring Training gameplay is set to kick off on March 18 against the Cincinnati Reds and will be broadcast on Bally Sports and WTAM 1100 AM.

Bally Sports Great Lakes will televise six games.

WTAM is set to broadcast 15 games and the REAL 106.1 will broadcast eight.

Check out the schedule below:



DAY DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (ET) RADIO/TV Friday March 18 Cincinnati Goodyear 4:05 BSGL/WTAM Saturday March 19 Chicago-AL Glendale 4:05 WTAM/WMMS Sunday March 20 Oakland Mesa 4:05 WTAM Monday March 21 Texas Goodyear 4:05 BSGL/REAL Tuesday March 22 San Diego Goodyear 4:05 BSGL/REAL Wednesday March 23 Los Angeles-NL Glendale 4:05 REAL Thursday March 24 Seattle Goodyear 4:05 BSGL/REAL Friday March 25 San Francisco Scottsdale 4:05 Saturday March 26 Oakland Goodyear 4:05 BSGL/WTAM Sunday March 27 San Diego Peoria 4:10 BSGL (SD)/ WTAM/WMMS Monday March 28 Kansas City Surprise 4:05 REAL Tuesday March 29 Milwaukee Goodyear 4:05 Wednesday March 30 Los Angeles-NL Goodyear 6:05 REAL Thursday March 31 Seattle Peoria 6:40 REAL Friday April 1 Arizona Goodyear 6:05 WTAM Saturday April 2 Texas Surprise 6:05 WTAM Sunday April 3 Chicago-NL Goodyear 6:05 REAL Monday April 4 Arizona Chase Field 6:40 Tuesday April 5 Colorado Salt River (SS) 4:10 Tuesday April 5 Arizona Chase Field (SS) 3:40

