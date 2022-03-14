Watch
Cleveland Guardians release new Spring Training TV schedule

Posted at 3:10 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 15:10:48-04

CLEVELAND — With Major League Baseball finally returning, the Cleveland Guardians announced their new Spring Training TV schedule.

Spring Training gameplay is set to kick off on March 18 against the Cincinnati Reds and will be broadcast on Bally Sports and WTAM 1100 AM.

Bally Sports Great Lakes will televise six games.

WTAM is set to broadcast 15 games and the REAL 106.1 will broadcast eight.

Check out the schedule below:

DAYDATEOPPONENTLOCATIONTIME (ET)RADIO/TV
FridayMarch 18CincinnatiGoodyear4:05BSGL/WTAM
SaturdayMarch 19Chicago-ALGlendale4:05WTAM/WMMS
SundayMarch 20OaklandMesa4:05WTAM
MondayMarch 21TexasGoodyear4:05BSGL/REAL
TuesdayMarch 22San DiegoGoodyear4:05BSGL/REAL
WednesdayMarch 23Los Angeles-NLGlendale4:05REAL
ThursdayMarch 24SeattleGoodyear4:05BSGL/REAL
FridayMarch 25San FranciscoScottsdale4:05 
SaturdayMarch 26OaklandGoodyear4:05BSGL/WTAM
SundayMarch 27San DiegoPeoria4:10

BSGL (SD)/

WTAM/WMMS

MondayMarch 28Kansas CitySurprise4:05REAL
TuesdayMarch 29MilwaukeeGoodyear4:05 
WednesdayMarch 30Los Angeles-NLGoodyear6:05REAL
ThursdayMarch 31SeattlePeoria6:40REAL
FridayApril 1ArizonaGoodyear6:05WTAM
SaturdayApril 2TexasSurprise6:05WTAM
SundayApril 3Chicago-NLGoodyear6:05REAL
MondayApril 4ArizonaChase Field6:40 
TuesdayApril 5ColoradoSalt River (SS)4:10 
TuesdayApril 5ArizonaChase Field (SS)3:40 

