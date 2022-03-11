Watch
Cleveland Guardians announce new Spring Training schedule

Posted at 5:20 PM, Mar 11, 2022
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Cleveland Guardians are back in action after MLB and the player's union agreed on a new CBA that ended the 99-day lockout. With Spring Training officially underway after the lockout's delay, the Guardians announced a new schedule for their games in Arizona.

March 18 will mark the Guardians' first contest as the team faces off against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark.

The Guardians will play nine games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark and nine games as the away team.

In the new schedule, the Guardians will also play in two exhibition games at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Those games will be played on April 4 and 5.

After wrapping up Spring Training, the Guardians will open their season on the road, taking on the Kansas City Royals on April 7 at 4:10 p.m.

The Guardians' home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 15 at 7:10 p.m.

Here's the full 2022 Spring Training schedule:

DAY

DayDATEOPPONENTLOCATION
FridayMarch 18vs. CincinnatiGoodyear
SaturdayMarch 19@ Chicago-ALGlendale
SundayMarch 20@ OaklandMesa
MondayMarch 21vs. TexasGoodyear
TuesdayMarch 22vs. San DiegoGoodyear
WednesdayMarch 23@ Los Angeles-NLGlendale
ThursdayMarch 24vs. SeattleGoodyear
FridayMarch 25@ San FranciscoScottsdale 
SaturdayMarch 26vs. OaklandGoodyear
SundayMarch 27@ San DiegoPeoria
MondayMarch 28@ Kansas CitySurprise
TuesdayMarch 29vs. MilwaukeeGoodyear
WednesdayMarch 30vs. Los Angeles-NLGoodyear
ThursdayMarch 31@ SeattlePeoria
FridayApril 1vs. ArizonaGoodyear
SaturdayApril 2@ TexasSurprise
SundayApril 3vs. Chicago-NLGoodyear
MondayApril 4@ ArizonaChase Field
TuesdayApril 5@ ColoradoSalt River (Split Squad)
TuesdayApril 5@ ArizonaChase Field (Split Squad)

