Cleveland Guardians announce new Spring Training schedule

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Cleveland Guardians are back in action after MLB and the player's union agreed on a new CBA that ended the 99-day lockout. With Spring Training officially underway after the lockout's delay, the Guardians announced a new schedule for their games in Arizona.
March 18 will mark the Guardians' first contest as the team faces off against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark.
The Guardians will play nine games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark and nine games as the away team.
In the new schedule, the Guardians will also play in two exhibition games at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Those games will be played on April 4 and 5.
After wrapping up Spring Training, the Guardians will open their season on the road, taking on the Kansas City Royals on April 7 at 4:10 p.m.
The Guardians' home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 15 at 7:10 p.m.
Here's the full 2022 Spring Training schedule:
DAY
|Day
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|Friday
|March 18
|vs. Cincinnati
|Goodyear
|Saturday
|March 19
|@ Chicago-AL
|Glendale
|Sunday
|March 20
|@ Oakland
|Mesa
|Monday
|March 21
|vs. Texas
|Goodyear
|Tuesday
|March 22
|vs. San Diego
|Goodyear
|Wednesday
|March 23
|@ Los Angeles-NL
|Glendale
|Thursday
|March 24
|vs. Seattle
|Goodyear
|Friday
|March 25
|@ San Francisco
|Scottsdale
|Saturday
|March 26
|vs. Oakland
|Goodyear
|Sunday
|March 27
|@ San Diego
|Peoria
|Monday
|March 28
|@ Kansas City
|Surprise
|Tuesday
|March 29
|vs. Milwaukee
|Goodyear
|Wednesday
|March 30
|vs. Los Angeles-NL
|Goodyear
|Thursday
|March 31
|@ Seattle
|Peoria
|Friday
|April 1
|vs. Arizona
|Goodyear
|Saturday
|April 2
|@ Texas
|Surprise
|Sunday
|April 3
|vs. Chicago-NL
|Goodyear
|Monday
|April 4
|@ Arizona
|Chase Field
|Tuesday
|April 5
|@ Colorado
|Salt River (Split Squad)
|Tuesday
|April 5
|@ Arizona
|Chase Field (Split Squad)
