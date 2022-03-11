Cleveland Guardians announce new Spring Training schedule

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Cleveland Guardians are back in action after MLB and the player's union agreed on a new CBA that ended the 99-day lockout. With Spring Training officially underway after the lockout's delay, the Guardians announced a new schedule for their games in Arizona.

March 18 will mark the Guardians' first contest as the team faces off against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark.

The Guardians will play nine games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark and nine games as the away team.

In the new schedule, the Guardians will also play in two exhibition games at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Those games will be played on April 4 and 5.

After wrapping up Spring Training, the Guardians will open their season on the road, taking on the Kansas City Royals on April 7 at 4:10 p.m.

The Guardians' home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 15 at 7:10 p.m.

Here's the full 2022 Spring Training schedule:

DAY



Day DATE OPPONENT LOCATION Friday March 18 vs. Cincinnati Goodyear Saturday March 19 @ Chicago-AL Glendale Sunday March 20 @ Oakland Mesa Monday March 21 vs. Texas Goodyear Tuesday March 22 vs. San Diego Goodyear Wednesday March 23 @ Los Angeles-NL Glendale Thursday March 24 vs. Seattle Goodyear Friday March 25 @ San Francisco Scottsdale Saturday March 26 vs. Oakland Goodyear Sunday March 27 @ San Diego Peoria Monday March 28 @ Kansas City Surprise Tuesday March 29 vs. Milwaukee Goodyear Wednesday March 30 vs. Los Angeles-NL Goodyear Thursday March 31 @ Seattle Peoria Friday April 1 vs. Arizona Goodyear Saturday April 2 @ Texas Surprise Sunday April 3 vs. Chicago-NL Goodyear Monday April 4 @ Arizona Chase Field Tuesday April 5 @ Colorado Salt River (Split Squad) Tuesday April 5 @ Arizona Chase Field (Split Squad)

