Cleveland Guardians release new theme song 'We Are Cleveland'

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have officially introduced “We Are Cleveland,” a brand new theme song written in collaboration with the Guardians and produced by local artists Sam Gretz and Jimmy Weaver, the two founding members of the Cleveland-based band, Welshly Arms.

“It was an honor to work on this project with the Guardians and this talented group of musicians,” shared Getz. “We are native Clevelanders and lifelong fans of Cleveland baseball so there’s a lot of pride that went into creating this music,” said Weaver.

Two other members of Welshly Arms will join Gretz and Weaver, the husband-and-wife team of Jon Bryant and Bri Bryant, alongside Stacey Richardson, who has performed with the likes of Gerald Levert and Anthony Hamilton. Longtime music director for David Letterman, Paul Shaffer will assist with vocal arrangements.

Listen to the track in the media player below:

“Music is such a powerful artform for storytelling and, consistent with the core values at the foundation of our new team name – loyalty, resilience and pride - we were committed to making Clevelanders and our city’s personality the central theme of the song,” said Alex King, Guardians Executive VP of Marketing and Brand Strategy. “It was extremely important for us to assemble a diverse group of musicians and voices that reflect our community, and we could not be more proud of what this family of local artists accomplished together.”

