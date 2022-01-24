Cleveland Guardians release official on-field hat

CLEVELAND — Headed into the upcoming season with a new name and logos, Cleveland's Major League Baseball team had some decisions to make about the in-game gear. On Monday morning, the Cleveland Guardians released the official on-field hat players will wear in 2022.

The hat features the re-vamped block C with the Guardians new font.

The official on-field hat of the Cleveland Guardians has arrived!



The official on-field hats are now available for fans to purchase at the Progressive Field Team Store and are expected online Monday as well.

Other logos that have been released by the team include a winged G and the Guardians script.

Cleveland Indians The Guardians' secondary logo.

The Guardians. The new team logo for the Guardians.

According to the team, they hope to have the hats with the winged G logo available before Opening Day, but they won't be an official on-field cap.

As for jerseys, the team is expecting to have that merchandise available closer to the season, but with the MLB lockout ongoing, no specific players can be used to promote any merchandise.

The Guardians are set to host the Kansas City Royals in their Opening Day on March 31, should the lockout end before impacting any scheduling.

