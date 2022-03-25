Cleveland Guardians sign free agent Bryan Shaw for 2022 season

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have signed free agent Bryan Shaw for the 2022 season, the team announced Friday.

The Guardians have placed right-handed pitcher Cody Morris on the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for the 2022 season.

Shaw, 34, is entering his seventh season with the team, coming off a 2021 campaign in Cleveland in which he appeared in a league-leading 81 games, which set a club record.

Shaw was drafted in the second round in 2008 by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The right-hand pitcher was originally acquired by Cleveland in a three-team trade in December 2012 from the Diamondbacks.

The California native has led the A.L. in games pitches four times in his career, all with Cleveland.

