Cleveland Guardians sign free agent Bryan Shaw for 2022 season

Sam Hodde/AP
FILE - Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Bryan Shaw throws a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The rubber-armed reliever, who led the majors with 81 appearances last season, agreed Wednesday, March 23, 2022, to terms on a one-year contract with the Guardians. The deal is pending a physical, but the 34-year-old Shaw is already in camp.(AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)
Posted at 11:50 AM, Mar 25, 2022
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have signed free agent Bryan Shaw for the 2022 season, the team announced Friday.

The Guardians have placed right-handed pitcher Cody Morris on the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for the 2022 season.

Shaw, 34, is entering his seventh season with the team, coming off a 2021 campaign in Cleveland in which he appeared in a league-leading 81 games, which set a club record.

Shaw was drafted in the second round in 2008 by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The right-hand pitcher was originally acquired by Cleveland in a three-team trade in December 2012 from the Diamondbacks.

The California native has led the A.L. in games pitches four times in his career, all with Cleveland.

