Cleveland Guardians Stephen Vogt named AL Manager of the Year

After his debut season, Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt has been named the AL Manager of the Year.

This season, Vogt led the team to its 12th American League Central Division title and second-best record in the AL, the team said.

Vogt started the 2024 season with the youngest roster in the MLB, and the team had a 16-game improvement from 2023, the team said.

During the season, Cleveland spent 177 days in first place, the team said. Additionally, Vogt became the fifth manager in MLB history to lead his team to the postseason within two seasons of his playing career.

Vogt is now Cleveland's third manager to win AL Manager of the Year and the ninth in MLB history to earn it in his debut year.