Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Cleveland Guardians Stephen Vogt named AL Manager of the Year

Stephen Vogt
Nick Cammett/AP
Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt celebrates after the team's 10-inning win over the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Stephen Vogt
Posted

After his debut season, Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt has been named the AL Manager of the Year.

This season, Vogt led the team to its 12th American League Central Division title and second-best record in the AL, the team said.

Vogt started the 2024 season with the youngest roster in the MLB, and the team had a 16-game improvement from 2023, the team said.

During the season, Cleveland spent 177 days in first place, the team said. Additionally, Vogt became the fifth manager in MLB history to lead his team to the postseason within two seasons of his playing career.

Vogt is now Cleveland's third manager to win AL Manager of the Year and the ninth in MLB history to earn it in his debut year.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.