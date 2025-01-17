Cleveland Guardians trade Myles Straw to Toronto Blue jays

(AP) — Toronto acquired $2 million in international signing bonus pool allocation from the Cleveland Guardians that could be used in its pursuit of Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki as part of a trade Friday that also brought unperforming outfielder Myles Straw to the Blue Jays.

Cleveland will send $3.75 million to the Blue Jays, offsetting some of the $14.75 million Straw is guaranteed for the final two years of a $25 million, five-year contract. The Guardians will receive a player to be named or cash.

Toronto boosted its international signing pool to $8,261,600 and had not signed any players since the 2025 window opened Wednesday, leaving the entire amount available for Sasaki.

Also being pursued by the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, the 23-year right-hander has until Thursday to reach an agreement with a Major League Baseball team. He is considered an international amateur by MLB and can sign only a minor league contract subject to the same bonus pools as Latin American prospects.

Straw has salaries of $6 million this year and $7 million in 2026 and is guaranteed a $1.75 million buyout of a 2027 team option. Cleveland will send Toronto $1 million this year, $1 million in 2026 and $1.75 million at the end of 2026.

Cleveland agreed to the long-term deal in April 2022, but Straw hit just .221 with no homers, 32 RBIs and 21 stolen bases that year, then batted .238 with one homer, 29 RBIs and 20 steals in 2023.

He was sent outright to Triple-A Columbus last April and hit .240 with three homers, 47 RBIs and 30 steals. Cleveland brought him up in September, and he went 1 for 4 over seven games.