Cleveland Guardians trade OF Will Benson to Cincinnati Reds for OF Justin Boyd

The Cleveland Guardians have acquired outfielder Justin Boyd and a player that has been yet to be named from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for outfielder Will Benson, according to a press release from the team.

The addition brings the roster total to 39 out of the 40 allowed. Boyd was the Red's second-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Prior to his career in the MLB, Boyd played at Oregon State where he batted .373 and had 24 steals last season.

He is ranked as the 16th-overall prospect in the Reds system according to MLB.com

