Cleveland Guardians vs. White Sox game postponed after multiple COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization, including manager Terry Francona, Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed while additional testing and contact tracing is performed.

Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization, today's game has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. Major League Baseball will provide a rescheduling update when it becomes available. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 11, 2022

The 63-year-old manager currently is not showing any symptoms. Francona missed much of the past two seasons with a variety of health issues.

