Watch
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Cleveland Guardians vs. White Sox game postponed after multiple COVID-19 cases

Guardians Home Opener 2022 1.jpg
Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland
Guardians Home Opener 2022 1.jpg
Posted at 1:38 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 13:43:28-04

CHICAGO — Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization, including manager Terry Francona, Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed while additional testing and contact tracing is performed.

The 63-year-old manager currently is not showing any symptoms. Francona missed much of the past two seasons with a variety of health issues.

RELATED: Guardians manager Francona tests positive for COVID-19

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?