Cleveland Home Opener: Giants top Guardians 4-1

CLEVELAND — Carlos Rodón allowed one run in seven innings, Joey Bart hit a two-run homer in the eighth, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in their first home game using their new name.

The Guardians played their first game with their new name at Progressive Field in the 2022 Home Opener, and while it was an exciting time for fans, the outcome was not ideal.

Rodón struck out nine, giving up two hits and a pair of walks as the Giants won their third straight.

Brandon Crawford and Joc Pederson had solo homers and Camilo Doval pitched the ninth for his second save.

