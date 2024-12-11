Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Cleveland radio announcer Tom Hamilton wins Hall of Fame’s Frick Award for broadcasting excellence

Frick Award-Hamilton Baseball
Aaron Josefczyk/AP
FILE - Cleveland Indians radio announcer Tom Hamilton talks after being honored for 25 years of broadcasting, prior to the Indians' baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, Aug. 1, 2014, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Aaron Josefczyk, File)
Frick Award-Hamilton Baseball
Posted

(AP) — Tom Hamilton, who has called Cleveland baseball games on the radio for 35 seasons, won the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting on Wednesday.

Hamilton, 70, joined the team's broadcast in 1990, when he was with Herb Score in the booth and part of the coverage of their World Series appearances in 1995 and 1997. Hamilton became the voice of the franchise when Score retired after that second World Series.

Hamilton will be honored during the Hall of Fame’s induction weekend from July 25-28 in Cooperstown, New York. He was selected the hall's Frick Award 16-member committee as the 49th winner.

There were 10 finalists on this year's ballot, whose main contributions came as local and national voices and whose careers began after, or extended into, the Wild Card era. The other nine were Skip Caray, Rene Cardenas, Gary Cohen, Jacques Doucet, Ernie Johnson Sr., Mike Krukow, Duane Kuiper, Dave Sims and John Sterling.

“Whoever had under 15 seconds before he cries won,” Hamilton said when asked for a statement before taking questions on a Zoom call. “I’m so humbled. I’m so grateful. Can’t believe it happened. I certainly looked at that list of 10 and if I were to rank them, I would have put myself 10th.”

Sims next season replaces Sterling as Suzyn Waldman’s play-by-play partner on New York Yankees radio broadcasts. Sterling, 86, retired in April, a few weeks into his 36th season, but he returned in the final week of the regular season and worked in the postseason. Sims, 71, has spent the last 20 years calling Seattle Mariners games.

Since taking primary play-by-play duties following Score’s retirement in 1997, Hamilton has partnered with Mike Hegan, Dave Nelson, Jim Rosenhaus and Matt Underwood on WWWE-AM and WTAM-AM, the longtime radio home of the Guardians.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.