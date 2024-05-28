Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Colorado Rockies and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 2 of series

Johnathan Rodriguez
David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez runs after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Cleveland. David Fry scored on the play. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Johnathan Rodriguez
Posted at 10:32 AM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 10:32:41-04

(AP) — The Colorado Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 1-0.

Colorado is 19-34 overall and 12-13 at home. The Rockies have a 15-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 36-18 record overall and an 18-12 record on the road. The Guardians have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.38.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 RBI for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 8-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Andres Gimenez has a .269 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has eight doubles, a triple and four home runs. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-41 with six home runs and 17 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Guardians: 9-1, .244 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Austin Gomber: day-to-day (arm soreness), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (neck), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through