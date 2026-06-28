Cooper Ingle's first major league hit drives in 2 runs, Guardians edge AL West-leading Mariners 4-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cooper Ingle had a two-run single for his first major league hit, Slade Cecconi pitched six shutout innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Saturday night.

Ingle, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to make his debut Friday, sent a sharp grounder to right in the three-run fourth to plate Kyle Manzardo and Khalil Watson. Cleveland had opened the scoring one batter earlier on Watson’s double.

Brayan Rocchio added an RBI double in the fifth off Mariners starter Logan Gilbert (6-5), extending the Guardians’ lead to 4-0. Travis Bazzana scored twice and had a pair of hits, while Watson has driven in eight runs in the last five games.

American League West leader Seattle pulled within 4-3 in the eighth on Randy Arozarena’s three-run homer off Shawn Armstrong. The 427-foot shot to center brought home Julio Rodriguez and Dominic Canzone.

Cecconi (4-6), who struck out four and scattered three hits, was lifted following a leadoff walk to Cal Raleigh in the seventh. Cade Smith put two baserunners on in the ninth before earning his major league-leading 25th save.

Gilbert lost for the first time since May 16, allowing four runs in a season high-tying seven innings.

The Guardians are 4-7 since seven-time All-Star third baseman José Ramírez (left hamate bone fracture), Chase DeLauter (rib fracture) and Angel Martínez (left foot fracture) all were injured on June 13 against Detroit.

Ramírez visited the clubhouse before the game and told reporters, “I want to play, bro.” He underwent surgery to remove the hook of the hamate and could return by late July.

Up next

Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (5-4, 3.60 ERA) faces Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (9-4, 3.82 ERA) in the three-game series finale. Hancock was initially scheduled to pitch bulk relief behind Gilbert, but manager Dan Wilson bumped him back a day.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb