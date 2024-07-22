Watch Now
Detroit Tigers visit the Guardians to begin 4-game series

Cleveland Guardians' David Fry reacts after hitting a two-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Steven Okert during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jul 22, 2024

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers to start a four-game series.

Cleveland is 31-13 in home games and 59-39 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.66 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Detroit has gone 25-27 in road games and 49-51 overall. The Tigers have a 38-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday's game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Tigers are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 20 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Guardians. Angel Martinez is 9-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene leads the Tigers with 17 home runs while slugging .499. Gio Urshela is 11-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .189 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .267 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: 60-Day IL (spine), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

