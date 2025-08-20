Diamondbacks and Guardians meet with series tied 1-1

(AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Arizona has a 31-31 record in home games and a 61-66 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .251, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Cleveland is 64-61 overall and 33-30 on the road. The Guardians are 40-21 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 13 home runs, 77 walks and 81 RBIs while hitting .289 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 13 for 39 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 26 home runs, 51 walks and 66 RBIs while hitting .291 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 10 for 41 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Guardians: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)