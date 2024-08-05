Watch Now
Diamondbacks visit the Guardians to open 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez is greeted in the dugout after a solo home run off Detroit Tigers pitcher Bryan Sammons during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to open a three-game series.

Cleveland has a 35-17 record in home games and a 67-44 record overall. The Guardians have gone 28-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona has a 29-27 record in road games and a 60-52 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-36 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 58 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 14-for-38 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .314 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Bryce Jarvis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

