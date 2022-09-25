Division champs: Cleveland Guardians clinch AL Central, headed to playoffs

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have clinched the American League Central Division title after the Chicago White Sox's loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

The Guardians, who have won their last 17-of-20 games, needed either a win against the Texas Rangers and/or the White Sox's to lose against the Tigers. They got both.

Shortly after the White Sox loss, the "Guardiac Kids" beat the Rangers 10-4, increasing their record to 86-67. On the road, the improve their record to 46-35.

This is the first time since 2018 Cleveland has won a division title. It's now the first division title with the name change.

Additionally, the Guardians are the first club in MLB history to win a division or league title while seeing 16 or more rookies make their MLB debuts.

The Guardians are on a six-game win streak, with their last loss being against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 18. Their other two loses were against the White Sox's and the Kansas City Royals.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.