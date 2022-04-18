Drug Take Back Day: Where to drop off unused or expired medications

CLEVELAND — For Drug Take Back Day on April 30, the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are partnering to offer 17 collection locations throughout Northeast Ohio for the public to drop off their expired or unused medications.

“University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic have formed a collaborative alliance to advance the health of our communities by focusing on Northeast Ohio’s most pressing public health needs. Preventing substance misuse and overdose deaths are chief among these issues,” said Champ Burgess, Chief Pharmacy Officer at UH. “This Drug Take Back Day is just one example of our joint approach to mitigating the opioid epidemic and reducing unintentional drug overdose deaths because medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.”

This event gives the public an easy way to get rid of unwanted, potentially dangerous medications.

“Providing the public with a safe and convenient way to remove unused medications from the home is an important step in reducing the risk of accidental drug exposures as well as preventing drug misuse. That is why we are committed to making drug disposal locations accessible on Drug Take Back Day and every day," said Samuel Calabrese, chief pharmacy officer at the Cleveland Clinic.

Acceptable items:



Prescription medications

Over-the-counter medications

Liquid medication in bottles (less than 4 ounces) – package bottles in a Ziploc bag

Not acceptable items:



Illegal or “street” drugs

Needles, syringes or sharps containers

Medical devices and batteries

Aerosol cans and inhalers

Mercury-containing devices

Radiopharmaceuticals

Liquid antineoplastic (chemo) agents

University Hospitals locations:

University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center

Outside the Risman Pavilion under the overhang

3999 Richmond Road

Beachwood, Ohio

University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center

Outside the main entrance

44 Blaine Avenue

Bedford, Ohio

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Outside Lakeside Circle

2065 Adelbert Road

Cleveland, Ohio 44106

University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center

Rt. 20 entrance under canopy

158 West Main Road

Conneaut, Ohio

Elyria Police Station

Main Lobby

18 West Avenue

Elyria, Ohio

University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center

Main Lobby

13207 Ravenna Road

Chardon, Ohio

University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center

Driveway turnaround by the main entrance

870 West Main Street

Geneva, Ohio

University Hospitals Lake West Medical Center

Outside the main entrance

36000 Euclid Avenue

Willoughby, Ohio

University Hospitals Parma Medical Center

The auditorium; on the ground floor just inside the main entrance

7007 Powers Boulevard

Parma, Ohio

University Hospitals Portage Medical Center

Portage Medical Arts building, attached to the hospital

6847 North Chestnut Street

Ravenna, Ohio

University Hospitals Richmond Medical Center

Outside the main entrance

27100 Chardon Road

Richmond Heights, Ohio

University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center

Main Lobby

1025 Center Street

Ashland, Ohio

University Hospitals TriPoint Medical Center

Outside the main entrance

7590 Auburn Road

Painesville, Ohio

Westlake Police Department

Main Lobby

27300 Hilliard Boulevard

Westlake, Ohio

Cleveland Clinic disposal locations:



