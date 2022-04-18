Drug Take Back Day: Where to drop off unused or expired medications

CLEVELAND — For Drug Take Back Day on April 30, the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are partnering to offer 17 collection locations throughout Northeast Ohio for the public to drop off their expired or unused medications.
“University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic have formed a collaborative alliance to advance the health of our communities by focusing on Northeast Ohio’s most pressing public health needs. Preventing substance misuse and overdose deaths are chief among these issues,” said Champ Burgess, Chief Pharmacy Officer at UH. “This Drug Take Back Day is just one example of our joint approach to mitigating the opioid epidemic and reducing unintentional drug overdose deaths because medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.”
This event gives the public an easy way to get rid of unwanted, potentially dangerous medications.
“Providing the public with a safe and convenient way to remove unused medications from the home is an important step in reducing the risk of accidental drug exposures as well as preventing drug misuse. That is why we are committed to making drug disposal locations accessible on Drug Take Back Day and every day," said Samuel Calabrese, chief pharmacy officer at the Cleveland Clinic.
Acceptable items:
- Prescription medications
- Over-the-counter medications
- Liquid medication in bottles (less than 4 ounces) – package bottles in a Ziploc bag
Not acceptable items:
- Illegal or “street” drugs
- Needles, syringes or sharps containers
- Medical devices and batteries
- Aerosol cans and inhalers
- Mercury-containing devices
- Radiopharmaceuticals
- Liquid antineoplastic (chemo) agents
University Hospitals locations:
University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
Outside the Risman Pavilion under the overhang
3999 Richmond Road
Beachwood, Ohio
University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center
Outside the main entrance
44 Blaine Avenue
Bedford, Ohio
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Outside Lakeside Circle
2065 Adelbert Road
Cleveland, Ohio 44106
University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center
Rt. 20 entrance under canopy
158 West Main Road
Conneaut, Ohio
Elyria Police Station
Main Lobby
18 West Avenue
Elyria, Ohio
University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center
Main Lobby
13207 Ravenna Road
Chardon, Ohio
University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
Driveway turnaround by the main entrance
870 West Main Street
Geneva, Ohio
University Hospitals Lake West Medical Center
Outside the main entrance
36000 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, Ohio
University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
The auditorium; on the ground floor just inside the main entrance
7007 Powers Boulevard
Parma, Ohio
University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
Portage Medical Arts building, attached to the hospital
6847 North Chestnut Street
Ravenna, Ohio
University Hospitals Richmond Medical Center
Outside the main entrance
27100 Chardon Road
Richmond Heights, Ohio
University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
Main Lobby
1025 Center Street
Ashland, Ohio
University Hospitals TriPoint Medical Center
Outside the main entrance
7590 Auburn Road
Painesville, Ohio
Westlake Police Department
Main Lobby
27300 Hilliard Boulevard
Westlake, Ohio
Cleveland Clinic disposal locations:
- Akron General Pharmacy
Phone: 330.344.7732
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center Pharmacy
1st Floor
Phone: 440.695.4100
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Beachwood Family Health and Surgery Center Pharmacy
1st Floor
Phone: 216.839.3270
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Crile Building - A Building Pharmacy
2nd Floor, A Building
Phone: 216.636.0761
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Cleveland Clinic Children's Outpatient Center - R Building Pharmacy
1st Floor
Phone: 216.444.9525
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Weston Hospital Pharmacy
Phone: 954.659.6337
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Cleveland Clinic Main Campus Pharmacy
1st Floor, Visitor Parking Garage #1
Phone: 216.636.0760
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Fairview Hospital Pharmacy
1st Floor, Across from Gift Shop
Phone: 216.476.7119
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Hillcrest Hospital Pharmacy
1st Floor, Atrium
Phone: 440.312.5854
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Independence Family Health Center Pharmacy
1st Floor
Phone: 216.986.4610
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Lutheran Hospital Pharmacy
Main Corridor, Next to Registration
Phone: 216.696.7055
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Martin Health at Tradition HealthPark Two Pharmacy
772.344.3811
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Marymount Hospital Pharmacy
1st Floor, Marymount Medical Building, Entrance #3
Phone: 216.587.8822
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Medina Hospital Pharmacy
Main Entrance
Phone: 330.721.5490
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Mansfield Cancer Center Pharmacy
Phone: 419.774.3121
View Hours
- Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center - Judith and Richard Kinzel Campus, Sandusky Pharmacy
Phone: 419.609.2845
View Hours
- Stephanie Tubbs Jones Health Center Pharmacy
1st Floor
Phone: 216.767.4200
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Strongsville Family Health and Surgery Center Pharmacy
Phone: 440.878.3125
View Hours
- Taussig Cancer Center - CA Building Pharmacy
Phone: 216.636.0763
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Twinsburg Family Health and Surgery Center Pharmacy
1st Floor
Phone: 330.888.4200
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Union Hospital Pharmacy
Phone: 330.343.3311
View Hours
Safe Medication Disposal Location
- Willoughby Hills Family Health Center Pharmacy
1st floor, North Building
Phone: 440.516.8620
View Hours
