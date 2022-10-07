Fans share excitement after Guardians defeat Rays 2-1 in Game 1

CLEVELAND — After José Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday.

The 12:07 p.m. Friday start time didn't lead to a sellout, but plenty of kids could be seen absorbing the life lessons at Cleveland's largest classroom on the corner of Ontario and Carnegie.

News 5's Clay LePard spoke with generations of fans about the unlikelihood of this young team's success, and the importance of moments like this for families.

Game two, a sellout, is set for 12:07 p.m. Saturday with Triston McKenzie facing off against LHP Tyler Glasnow for the Rays.