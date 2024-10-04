Food, merch and more ready ahead of first post-season Guardians game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians begin their post-season journey Saturday.

The team will face the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Tickets for games one and two have already sold out.

Some standing room only tickets will be made available, but if you can't get in, there's still ways to get in on the fun.

Gateway Plaza will be the go-to spot for some pregame activities. Local bands and DJ's will perform. Slider and the Hot Dogs will also be there for photos. Fans also have the chance to win some swag.

Fans are being encouraged to "Rock Your Red" during October. The Guardian's fan shop is helping out with that. AL Central Champions gear is on sale now, along with official team wear.

For the lucky fans who will make it inside the stadium, there are some new ballpark treats to sample.

The Knuckle Ball is described as an oversized meatball muffin. The puff pastry is topped with parmesan and pesto. For sandwich lovers, there's the Triple Play Cheesesteak. Shaved beef, Cajun queso, mozzarella, Swiss cheese and sauteed onions fill this sandwich. The hungriest ballpark fan may want to chow down on the Stuffed Hot and Brat. It's a footlong hot dog stuffed with a skinny brat wrapped in bacon with bourbon barbecue sauce spread on top. Mac n Cheese, buffalo hot sauce, pickled onion and scallions are also served with it.

Game one of the Guardians post-season begins at 1:08 p.m. Saturday.