Gavin Williams throws 'immaculate inning' against Twins

CLEVELAND — Gavin Williams is a strikeout machine lately, but on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, he took that to a new level — throwing the franchise's first immaculate inning since 2022.

Williams started on the mound for the 1:10 start and began collecting strikeouts. Over his seven innings on the mound, Williams struck out 11 batters while allowing just two hits with no earned runs and no walks.

But the fourth inning is where Williams really shined.

Facing the Twins' top of the order — Byron Buxton, Ryan Jeffers and Josh Bell — Williams struck out the side, fanning all three in just nine pitches — better known as an "immaculate inning."

It was just the second immaculate inning this season across Major League Baseball and the first for the Cleveland Guardians since 2022, when Enyel De Los Santos pitched one against the Blue Jays.

Williams is just the fifth pitcher in Cleveland franchise history to throw an immaculate inning.

Thursday's impressive outing also marked Williams' third straight game with 11 strikeouts.