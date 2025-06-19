Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Giants come into matchup against the Guardians on losing streak

Reds Guardians Baseball
Phil Long/AP
Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt talks with some of his staff before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday June 10, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Reds Guardians Baseball
Posted

(AP) — The San Francisco Giants play the Cleveland Guardians after losing four in a row.

San Francisco has a 41-33 record overall and a 22-13 record in home games. The Giants have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.30.

Cleveland has an 18-20 record in road games and a 37-35 record overall. The Guardians have a 16-29 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 19 doubles and 15 home runs while hitting .271 for the Giants. Willy Adames is 10 for 39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 29 extra base hits (15 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Bo Naylor is 6 for 32 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by one run

Guardians: 4-6, .209 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Guardians: Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.