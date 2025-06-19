Giants come into matchup against the Guardians on losing streak

(AP) — The San Francisco Giants play the Cleveland Guardians after losing four in a row.

San Francisco has a 41-33 record overall and a 22-13 record in home games. The Giants have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.30.

Cleveland has an 18-20 record in road games and a 37-35 record overall. The Guardians have a 16-29 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 19 doubles and 15 home runs while hitting .271 for the Giants. Willy Adames is 10 for 39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 29 extra base hits (15 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Bo Naylor is 6 for 32 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by one run

Guardians: 4-6, .209 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Guardians: Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)