Giants host the Guardians on 4-game home win streak

Ashley Landis/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor, right, steals second base ahead of a throw to Los Angeles Angels second baseman Brandon Drury (23) during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 10:33 AM, Sep 12, 2023
The San Francisco Giants will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they face the Cleveland Guardians.

San Francisco has a 74-70 record overall and a 42-31 record at home. The Giants are 39-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland is 32-41 on the road and 68-77 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.98 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 25 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 13-for-29 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor has 27 doubles, 17 home runs and 87 RBI for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 10-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .266 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

