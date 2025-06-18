Giants look to break 3-game skid, play the Guardians

(AP) — The San Francisco Giants come into a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians as losers of three games in a row.

San Francisco has a 41-32 record overall and a 22-12 record in home games. The Giants are 14-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland has gone 17-20 in road games and 36-35 overall. The Guardians have a 23-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 15 home runs while slugging .505. Casey Schmitt is 9 for 31 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Carlos Santana has six doubles and eight home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 9 for 36 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Guardians: 3-7, .216 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Patrick Bailey: 10-Day IL (neck), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Guardians: Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)