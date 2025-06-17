Watch Now
Giants try to keep home win streak going, host the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez hits an RBI double off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo as catcher Jose Trevino works behind te plate during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
(AP) — The San Francisco Giants host the Cleveland Guardians aiming to continue a five-game home winning streak.

San Francisco is 41-31 overall and 22-11 at home. The Giants have gone 23-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland has gone 16-20 on the road and 35-35 overall. The Guardians have a 24-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 17 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 34 RBIs for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 8 for 29 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 13 home runs while slugging .543. Daniel Schneemann is 8 for 34 with two doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .235 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Guardians: 2-8, .208 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Patrick Bailey: 10-Day IL (neck), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Guardians: Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

