Giants try to keep home win streak going, host the Guardians

(AP) — The San Francisco Giants host the Cleveland Guardians aiming to continue a five-game home winning streak.

San Francisco is 41-31 overall and 22-11 at home. The Giants have gone 23-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland has gone 16-20 on the road and 35-35 overall. The Guardians have a 24-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 17 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 34 RBIs for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 8 for 29 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 13 home runs while slugging .543. Daniel Schneemann is 8 for 34 with two doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .235 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Guardians: 2-8, .208 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Patrick Bailey: 10-Day IL (neck), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Guardians: Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)