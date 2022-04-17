Watch
Giants try to keep win streak alive against the Guardians

San Francisco Giants' Steven Duggar steals second base as Cleveland Guardians shortstop Andres Gimenez waits for the throw in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
The San Francisco Giants will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record in home games last season. The Guardians slugged .407 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.3 home runs per game.

San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 53-28 on the road a season ago. The Giants averaged 8.4 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249.

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

