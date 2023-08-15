Gimenez leads Guardians against the Reds after 4-hit outing

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Cincinnati Reds after Andres Gimenez's four-hit game on Sunday.

Cincinnati has a 62-58 record overall and a 29-31 record in home games. The Reds have gone 23-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 26-34 record on the road and a 57-62 record overall. The Guardians have a 40-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt McLain has 22 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 10-for-42 with a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)