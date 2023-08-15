Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Gimenez leads Guardians against the Reds after 4-hit outing

Guardians Rays Baseball
Chris O'Meara/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Guardians Rays Baseball
Posted at 10:34 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 10:34:29-04

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Cincinnati Reds after Andres Gimenez's four-hit game on Sunday.

Cincinnati has a 62-58 record overall and a 29-31 record in home games. The Reds have gone 23-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 26-34 record on the road and a 57-62 record overall. The Guardians have a 40-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt McLain has 22 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 10-for-42 with a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.