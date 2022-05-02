Grand Slam Beerfest returns to Progressive Field with best local, regional brews for fans to sample

CLEVELAND — The second annual Grand Slam Beerfest, featuring local and regional craft beers, wine and cocktails and access to Progressive Field, is returning this year in two sessions on Saturday, July 9.

The event will benefit the Music Settlement of Cleveland and will celebrate Cleveland’s rich brewing history.

“Cleveland is one of the top craft beer cities in the country and this festival celebrates that fact,” said Director of Cleveland Beerfest Craig Johnson in a news release. “We’ve again invited all of the local breweries to gather with a sellout crowd of 9,000 fans while helping to support music education efforts in local schools by The Music Settlement organization.”

The inaugural event in 2021 sold out quickly, with 9,000 fans coming to Progressive Field to sample more than 200 craft beers, wine and cocktails.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public on May 5 at 9 a.m. All Cleveland Guardians season ticket members will receive a discounted presale opportunity starting May 3 at 9 a.m.

“We are excited to once again partner with Cleveland Beerfest and bring back such a fun and unique experience to Progressive Field,” said Cleveland Guardians Director of Special Events Caitlyn Burkart in a news release. “The response to the inaugural event was incredibly positive and we are pleased to see this become an annual special event at Progressive Field for Northeast Ohio to enjoy.”

Like last year, the public will have three different ticket options. All tickets will come with 25 sampling tickets.

At $50, the general admission tickets will allow for a three-hour session from 2 to 5 p.m. or 8 to 11 p.m.

At $75, early admission tickets will allow attendees to enter one hour early and have access to the Progressive Field warning track for extra beer tasting and photo opportunities.

At $95, the super fan ticket will feature exclusive beers and a photo opportunity behind home plate.

Tickets can be purchased here.

