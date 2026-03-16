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Guardians 3B José Ramírez leaves game with sore shoulder, to be evaluated Monday

Reds Guardians Spring Baseball
Chris Carlson/AP
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez moves out of the way of a pitch during the third inning of a spring baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Goodyear, Ariz., Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Reds Guardians Spring Baseball
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GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez left Sunday’s spring training game against the Athletics with a sore left shoulder after jamming it sliding into third base, manager Stephen Vogt said.

Vogt said Ramírez would be reevaluated on Monday.

Ramírez was 1 for 2 in the game, which Cleveland won 12-6. He doubled in the second inning, then stole third base. Carter Kieboom pinch-hit for him in the fourth.

A seven-time All-Star who has played his entire 13-year career in Cleveland, Ramírez finished third in the AL MVP voting last season after batting .283 with 30 homers and 85 RBIs. He is a lifetime .279 hitter with 285 home runs and 949 RBIs.

Ramírez, 33, signed a seven-year, $175 million contract this offseason – the largest in franchise history.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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