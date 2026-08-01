Guardians acquire Blake Perkins and Craig Yoho from Brewers for Bo Naylor and Codi Heuer

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians acquired outfielder Blake Perkins and right-handed pitcher Craig Yoho from the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday for catcher Bo Naylor and right-hander Codi Heuer.

Naylor and Heuer have been assigned to the Brewers' 40-man roster and assigned to Triple-A Nashville. The Guardians have not determined where Perkins and Yoho will report.

The 26-year-old Naylor has spent his entire career in Cleveland but has struggled offensively the past three seasons. He was sent down to Triple-A Columbus after the Guardians acquired Patrick Bailey from San Francisco and batted .225 with seven home runs in 45 games for Columbus.

Heuer, 30, was in his first season with Cleveland and split time between the major league club and Triple-A. He was 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA in eight appearances out of the bullpen.

The 26-year-old Yoho has a career 1.10 minor league ERA. He was 2-0 with a 3.15 ERA in three stints with the Brewers this season.

Perkins, 29, played 121 games and was a Gold Glove finalist two years ago but has been shuttling between Milwaukee and Triple-A Nashville this season. He had a .157 batting average in 55 games with the Brewers this season.