Guardians acquire pitcher Noah Syndergaard from Dodgers in Amed Rosario trade

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are adding an arm to the pitching staff after trading shortstop Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Noah Syndergaard.

Cleveland also received cash as part of the trade.

Rosario arrived in Cleveland in 2021 from the Mets, part of the Francisco Lindor trade that also brought Andrés Giménez to the team.

During his time with Cleveland, Rosario played in 388 games, batting .278 with 214 runs, 437 hits, 168 RBI, 40 stolen bases and 25 home runs.

This season, Rosario has batted .265 with 19 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 40 RBI in 94 games.

As Rosario departs Cleveland, Syndergaard joins the roster.

The 30-year-old right-handed pitcher made his debut in 2015 and has played for the Phillies, Mets, Angels and Dodgers, posting a 58-45 record in his MLB career.

Syndergaard made the National All-Star roster with the Mets in 2016. He has a career ERA of 3.65.

This season, Syndergaard has dealt with injury, with his last MLB pitching outing on June 7 before he was placed on the 15-Day IL with a blister on his right index finger.

He has made two rehab starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City, one on July 15 and the most recent on July 21.

Syndergaard has posted a 7.16 ERA and a 1-4 record in his limited season this year, pitching in 12 games—55.1 innings—and giving up 71 hits, 44 runs and 12 home runs with nine walks and 38 strikeouts.

The Guardians will fill Rosario's roster spot by recalling outfielder Oscar Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus.

Gonzalez was sent down to the minors in early May after he struggled immensely at the plate with a .192 batting average in 73 plate appearances.

In his time on the Clippers this season, Gonzalez has posted a .275 batting average with 11 home runs, 58 RBI and two stolen bases over 65 games and 262 plate appearances.

